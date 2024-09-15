Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Update

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Interface has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,858 shares of company stock worth $2,091,604 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

