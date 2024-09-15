International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,146,000 after purchasing an additional 798,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

NYSE:IFF opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

