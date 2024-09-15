International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Short Interest Update

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 847,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Money Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 8.2% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 41.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. 204,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. International Money Express’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

