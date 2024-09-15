International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Joseph R. Saab Sells 2,440 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

