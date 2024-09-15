International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.44% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.2 %

THM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 447,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,472. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.