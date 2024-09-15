Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.91 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $8.30 or 0.00013919 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and approximately $56.09 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,868,811 coins and its circulating supply is 470,387,994 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.