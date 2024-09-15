Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
