Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,148. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.