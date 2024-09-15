Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 464,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,535. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 415,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,540,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

