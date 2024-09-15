Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 464,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,535. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 415,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,540,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.