Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSCU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 464,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,535. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
