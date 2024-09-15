Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 22,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 139,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

