Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.8 %

VLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,749. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

About Invesco High Income Trust II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II ( NYSE:VLT Free Report ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco High Income Trust II worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

