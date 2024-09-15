Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of VLT opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.48.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
