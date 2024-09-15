Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SOXQ traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 327,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,047. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $465.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 224.9% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 326,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 226,210 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $845,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

