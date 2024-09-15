Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IQI stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

