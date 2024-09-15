Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

