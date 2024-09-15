Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

