iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 140,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,984. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

