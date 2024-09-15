iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

