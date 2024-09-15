iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 135,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

