iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $697,734,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $565.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

