iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

