iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

