iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 279,815 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

