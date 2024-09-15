iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.90. 1,735,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,180. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.