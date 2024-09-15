iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.13. Approximately 28,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

