iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,159,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 809,975 shares.The stock last traded at $113.75 and had previously closed at $112.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 913.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

