iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 585.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $194.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

