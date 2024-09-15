iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

