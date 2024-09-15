iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

