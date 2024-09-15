J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,602,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,033,000 after purchasing an additional 825,232 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.