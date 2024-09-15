J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,305 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total transaction of $3,186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $8,327,633. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.