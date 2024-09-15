J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 15,118 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.