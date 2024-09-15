J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

