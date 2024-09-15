J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

