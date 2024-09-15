J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after buying an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,967,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 647,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $119.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

