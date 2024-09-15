J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 21,116 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $898,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.52.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.