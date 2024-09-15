J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 705 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

