Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 767,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 387,530 shares.The stock last traded at $48.96 and had previously closed at $48.91.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

