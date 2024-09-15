Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 767,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 387,530 shares.The stock last traded at $48.96 and had previously closed at $48.91.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
