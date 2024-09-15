Jefferies Financial Group Increases Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLD. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

GOLD stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

