Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAIZ) Shares Down 25.8%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIZ – Get Free Report) was down 25.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

