JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,795 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

