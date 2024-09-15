Jonathan Young Sells 568 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,967.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AKRO

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.