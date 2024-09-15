JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $76.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $609,325 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 310,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

