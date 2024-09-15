JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $51.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 535,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.