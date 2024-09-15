JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Decreased by Ocean Park Asset Management LLC

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.