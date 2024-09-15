JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $402,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

