Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,739.19

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of £107.39 ($140.44) and traded as high as £108 ($141.23). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £108 ($141.23), with a volume of 50,130 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from £120 ($156.92) to £124 ($162.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($159.93) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.39. The stock has a market cap of £717.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06.

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £110 ($143.85) per share, with a total value of £440 ($575.39). Insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

