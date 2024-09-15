Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10,739.19

Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £107.39 ($140.44) and traded as high as £108 ($141.23). Judges Scientific shares last traded at £108 ($141.23), with a volume of 50,130 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from £120 ($156.92) to £124 ($162.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($159.93) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Judges Scientific Trading Up 3.8 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £110 ($143.85) per share, with a total value of £440 ($575.39). Insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
About Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
