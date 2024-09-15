Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JUP shares. UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 91 ($1.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Activity at Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 57,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.06), for a total value of £46,217.79 ($60,439.11). 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4,085.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.70 ($1.33).

Jupiter Fund Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35,000.00%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

(Get Free Report

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Articles

