Karl J. Zimmer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) President Karl J. Zimmer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 43.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

