Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,727 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 3.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 129,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 5.6 %

KW opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

