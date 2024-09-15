Kennon Green & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 241,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

